Two players for the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to exercise their player option and play out the final year of their contract.

The first player to be reported by NBA Insider Michael Scotto was big man, Jericho Sims who exercised his $2.8 million player option.



JUST IN: Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims plans to exercise his $2.8 million player option for the 2026-27 season, league sources told @hoopshype. The 27-year-old center started 19 of 67 games for the Bucks, averaging 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. pic.twitter.com/fY4uXF7meC — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 25, 2026

Sims finished his second season with the Bucks, where he averaged 5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 78.4% from field in 67 appearances.

Sims is an athletic center who plays with an high-motor and makes majority of his impact on the offensive end as a lob threat. He's used as a screener on pick-and-rolls, and off-ball plays where once he rolls to the basket, it's almost a guaranteed dunk.

He recorded a 44.5-inch vertical at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine and tied for the third-highest max vertical in the history of the combine. He literally plays with his head above the rim.

Sims also isn't afraid to put the ball on the ground on dribble handoffs and attack the basket. On the defensive end, that unreal athleticism allows him to recover on defense and despite not having the highest block numbers, he can also become a rim protector.

Sims has proven to be a nice spark off the bench and Milwaukee wants him back. The Bucks have already expressed the possibility of exploring trade ideas for current center Myles Turner and with Sims exercising his player option, now makes things interesting.

The next player that opted into their final of their contract was guard Kevin Porter Jr.

Sources: Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. is exercising his $5.39 million player option for the 2026-27 season. The 25-year-old guard will remain a key piece for the Bucks in the post Giannis Antetokounmpo era. pic.twitter.com/Mgvu5Hhb4g — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 26, 2026

Porter is also coming off his second season in Milwaukee and was fairly productive in his role with the Bucks.

Only playing in 38 games this season, Milwaukee never fully got to see Porter excel in a larger role, but averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals, while shooting 46.5% from the field.

Porter only 25 years old, started in 36 games for the Bucks and in those games, he contributed as an efficient playmaker and a solid scoring option.

As one of the primary ball handlers, he was able to orchestrate the offense through pick-and-rolls and create his own shot. He's at his best when he goes downhill and attacks the basket.

His crafty finishing skills makes him hard to block around the rim and has the athleticism to rise above his defender and finish with a dunk. Although he didn't shoot an high percentage from the 3-point line, he's a three-level scorer making him an all-around player on offense.

Porter is not a liability on defense as he averaged 2.2 steals per game, but does have room for improvement as an on-ball defender.

The confirmation of Porter heading into next season gives the Bucks with a lot of depth at the guard position with Ryan Rollins, Brayden Burries Tyler Herro and Kasparas Jakučionis.

The Bucks are entering next season with a lot of questions, but continue to add players for depth and experience.