The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a completely new era and will focus on rebuilding their foundation. The Bucks traded away their global icon, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the Miami Heat. Now, the organization will shift its focus to building toward the future. The Bucks received a package centered around young players and prospects.

This roster could look different by the trade deadline, but for now, this is what the starting lineup and rotation could look like next season for the new-look Bucks.

Projected Starting Lineup

PG: Ryan Rollins

Apr 08, 2026; Detroit, MI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) brings the ball up the court defended by Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Ryan Rollins had a great season with the Bucks last year, and he is projected to be the starting point guard. Rollins showed flashes of growth last season and was a candidate for the Most Improved Player Award. He now has the opportunity to prove he can be a long-term floor general for the Bucks. His ability to shoot, push the pace, create for teammates, and defend should earn him significant minutes.

SG: Tyler Herro

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Newly acquired Tyler Herro will be the Milwaukee Bucks' primary scoring option. Tyler Herro’s elite shooting, shot creation, and ability to get to the rim will make him the focal point of the Bucks' offense. His usage should increase, and I imagine his scoring numbers will increase as well.

SF: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jaime Jaquez was the Miami Heat’s sixth man, but with the Bucks, he is projected to be a starter. Jaquez brings toughness and versatility to the wing position. He can defend multiple positions, and on offense, he makes smart reads and contributes without needing the ball in his hands. He will be a foundational role player for the Bucks and will be reliable as a two-way wing.

PF: Kyle Kuzma

Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) drives for the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Kyle Kuzma could be traded before the season starts, but as of now, I project him to be the starting power forward. Kuzma is in the final year of his contract and could become a trade deadline candidate. He will provide the Bucks with his veteran presence and leadership and will help with scoring and rebounding.

C: Myles Turner

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) holds the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard Malachi Smith (18) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Turner is another veteran who could be on the chopping block. Turner gives the Bucks a proven defensive anchor who is one of the best rim protectors in the league. Offensively, Turner will also help stretch the floor and create spacing for Tyler Herro and Ryan Rollins.

Key Bench Contributors

Kevin Porter Jr.

Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Kevin Porter Jr. (7) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. has a player option, and if he exercises it, he will provide the Bucks with instant offense off the bench. He has a knack for creating and making tough shots. His ball-handling and playmaking ability will make him Milwaukee's primary reserve guard.

Kasparas Jakucionis

Mar 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jakucionis is one of the most intriguing young players on the roster. Jakucionis should receive every opportunity to develop. Jakucionis has great court vision, size, and playmaking ability. He really improved on the defensive end throughout his rookie campaign.

Kel'el Ware

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) looks to shoot against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Kel'el Ware (7) during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ware could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Giannis trade. The talented young center will serve as Turner's primary backup and should see consistent playing time. His athleticism, rebounding, and shot-blocking potential make him a player the Bucks will closely evaluate throughout the season.

Brayden Burries

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the tenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arizona guard Brayden Burries after he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks drafted Burries 10th overall in this year's draft. Burries will likely compete for rotational minutes immediately. The Bucks will want to see how quickly he can adjust to the NBA level. Burries is a versatile combo-guard, and in college, he was an elite three-level scorer.

Nate Ament

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) walks off the court as Michigan players celebrate their Final Four berth behind him after a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bucks drafted Ament 13th overall in this year's draft. Ament has All-Star potential, and the Bucks will evaluate his upside. He most likely won't play major minutes right away, but Ament will provide the Bucks with size and perimeter skills.

A Season Focused On Development

This will be a season in which the Bucks will evaluate their young talent. This will be a very important season for the Bucks. Not only did they add a ton of new players via trade and the draft, but they will also have a brand-new head coach. The post-Giannis era has officially begun in Milwaukee.