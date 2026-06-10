Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Control Over His Eventual Destination

We have reached the point of the Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors where it is no longer a matter of if the future Hall of Famer will be traded, but when and to where. Giannis is an NBA Champion, two time MVP, Finals MVP, and a defensive player of the year.

The player teams are trading for is still a highly capable one too. He's not "injury-prone" he's not coming off a major injur, hut rather a season in Milwaukee where he dealt with wear and tear, the Bucks wanted to hold him out longer and he wanted to play, and now here we are.

Giannis averaged nearly 28 points per game with 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, all whit shooting 62% from the field.

And his next destination isn't as leaguewide as many would expect for the exact reason of this recent report from Brian Windhorst.

Giannis Has Leverage in His Contract

Many reports you see about Giannis talk about these things, this team is not willing to give up this player, or I'm not sure Giannis would extend there, or will that team break up their core for Giannis. And often time the answers to those questions make all the sense in the world.

But the biggest one involving his future happens to be whether or not Giannis would extend in said location.

This is because Giannis is due for a max extension and would currently be playing next season on an expiring contract.

So if Giannis wouldn't commit to an organization long term, why would he go there, especially when he is a free agent the following season.

And I am not sitting here telling you that Giannis is telling Milwaukee where to trade him, there have been no reports of that, but he does have control.

Why would the Portland Trailblazers trade Scoot Henderson and draft picks if it's for a rental. Why would Milwaukee ship off Evan Mobley and other assets if it's for one year of Giannis. There aren't many teams that would blow up what they have, give Milwaukee assets, and seriously believe they are a Giannis away from winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

“I’ll just repeat what Ira put out there. I’ve been doing this now 30 years, there’s never been a situation where if we were off base, they didn’t shoot it down at some point. Somebody in the organization would say ‘Look, you’re off track here. Stop making an ass of yourself.’… https://t.co/o8gexYC1Be pic.twitter.com/8HD1nTWhSy — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 10, 2026

So not only does this handcuff other teams, but it makes the job harder for Milwaukee. Sending Giannis to a place like Miami, where he would reportedly extend, enables the Heat to send their full package to Milwaukee, their young players and their draft assets.

That's why the Heat are the "front-runners".

There is an increasing belief leaguewide that the Bucks would prefer to wait until after the NBA Finals before completing a deal to see if the Knicks end up squandering a 2-0 lead and decide to re-enter the Giannis Trade Sweepstakes, per @TheSteinLine



(https://t.co/vHzdeCv52a) pic.twitter.com/ltSr2XeRtX — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 10, 2026

But the other factor is Giannis wanting to play for a "storied-franchise" and there are none more storied than a team currently in the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks. If they were to lose to the Spurs, would they get desperate and pull the trigger, even if they win, could they move off from Karl-Anthony Towns and their picks, Giannis would extend their, so it's another option, one that could be very likely holding up a deal.

So while a Giannis trade is coming in the near future, remember that he has mor epower than many may believe, as team's won't offer their full package for a rental, and the Bucks have to get a good haul for their franchise icon.