Why Kel’el Ware Will Be the Milwaukee Bucks’ Best Player in Two Years

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially in year one of their rebuild. After trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat (official July 6th), the Bucks have a plethora of young pieces in Milwaukee. On top of their young core, they also have a solid asset chest of first round picks, which should help them kickstart this post Giannis-era in Milwaukee.

But in order for that to happen, the Bucks need one of these young players to blossom, and the hope is that Milwaukee can unlock their full potential. So while the team's best player is probably Tyler Herro, I don't think he will be their best in 2 years, and not because of any regression, but because of the unlimited potential of his teammate, Kel'el Ware.

Kel’el Ware may just be the X-Factor. 👀



His 2025-26 production in just 22.1 minutes a night was highly efficient:



11.1 PTS | 9.0 REB | 53% FG | 39.5% 3PT pic.twitter.com/UT38b6VyMZ — SleeperBucks (@SleeperBucksNBA) June 30, 2026

Why Ware?

Apr 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start by listing his career highs to show the potential.

Points, 28, rebounds, 20, assists, 5, steals 5, and blocks, 7. These numbers are video game like, especially from a 7-footer that shot 39.5% from deep.

In limited minutes last season, Ware ranked top-15 in the entire NBA in the following categories: defensive/offensive rebounds and percentage, defensive rating, effective field goal percentage, two-point percentage, and he was 18th in the association with 84 blocks.

That was while playing only 22 minutes a night.

When ware played 30-39 minutes, he averaged 18.1 points and 14 rebounds with 3.3 blocks per game. On top of that, he had absurd offensive (145) and defensive (107) ratings.

The sky really is the limit.

So with all these stats I just pulled, why was he not hyped up more in the trade package, what is holding Ware back and why did he not play more for the Miami Heat, who clearly needed help in the front court.

His motor, and defensive lapses. In Miami you earn your keep, that's the way it has always been. Ware and Spoelstra did not always see eye to eye, and that's why the day after you see Ware go 20/20, he could see himself on the end of the bench just a few days later. While I didn't agree with the coaching methods all the time, Erik Spoelstra held Ware to a higher standard, and it's because of the unicorn potential he possesses.

Here's an example:

And like I stated, the inconsistency in production led to the inconsistency in minutes, although it begs the question, how can you get better off the floor?

Just two weeks earlier:

KEL'EL WARE VS BROOKLYN NETS:



16 PTS - 11 REB - 7 BLK - 5 STL - 78 FG%



WHAT A HISTORIC GAME BY WARE pic.twitter.com/uwMTTxp5xh — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) March 6, 2026

A change of scenery will be big for Ware, coming into Milwaukee with a fresh start, in a place where he has to prove his worth will pay dividends. He is a walking double-double, night in and night out, and he will form such a strong connection with Ryan Rollins on pick and rolls and alley oops. The Heat lacked a true point guard and Ware ranked third overall in alley-oop field goals made last season, while making them at an uber efficient level (91%).

The biggest question becomes can Taylor Jenkins and company tap into Ware's potential; can they help him realize that he has a chance to become one of this league's great players.

If they can do that, not only will Ware be the Bucks best player, but one of the best in the entire Association.