This Player's Improvement is Most Important for the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a new era without their former franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis was traded to the Miami Heat, and in the deal the Bucks acquired a lot of young talent, including center Kel’el Ware. I don’t think any other player will be under a bigger microscope than him next season.

Ware has shown flashes and upside in his first two NBA seasons in Miami, and he now will have the opportunity to take on a much bigger role in Milwaukee. If the Bucks want to remain competitive while they rebuild, then Ware’s development could ultimately determine how successful next season becomes.

Ware Has the Tools to Become a Difference-Maker

There aren't many young centers in the NBA with Ware's combination of size, mobility, athleticism, and shooting touch.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) looks to shoot against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Kel'el Ware (7) during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 7 feet tall, he already possesses the physical tools to impact games on both ends of the floor. Ware is very gifted offensively; he can finish above the rim, he has a nice touch, and he is a solid three-point shooter. Defensively, he has the size and length to alter and disrupt shots, and he has enough mobility to guard some wings.

His potential is obvious. Now, once given the opportunity, he needs to turn those flashes into consistent production. If Ware can become a nightly double-double threat while anchoring Milwaukee's defense, he'll quickly become one of the franchise's foundational pieces.

Becoming a Defensive Anchor

The biggest area for improvement starts on the defensive end, and another is his motor. The Bucks need Ware to be motivated and focused from the get-go. The Bucks also need Ware to become a reliable rim protector capable of changing opponents' shot selection.

The Bucks need Ware to become a reliable rim protector capable of changing opponents' shot selection. That means improving his positioning, timing as a shot blocker, and overall defensive awareness. Replacing a player like Giannis isn't possible, but Milwaukee still needs someone capable of protecting the paint and cleaning up mistakes.



Ware has all the physical tools to become an elite center in the league. His ability to rebound and get double-doubles will be very important for the Bucks.

Unlocking His Offensive Game

Ware already has a solid foundation. Offensively, he doesn't need to become the first option. Instead, he should focus on doing the little things at an elite level. He needs to run the floor, be a lob threat, crash the glass, and set solid screens for his teammates. If he does this and focuses on this first, then he can start knocking down open three-point shots and focusing more on scoring.

If he can start consistently knocking down three-point shots, opposing centers won't be able to camp in the paint and he will open up the floor for Hollins, Herro and Burries.

That versatility could make Ware one of the more unique big men in the Eastern Conference.

Why He's So Important

After trading away Giannis, the Bucks wanted a player with a high upside and superstar potential. Out of all of the players that Milwaukee acquired, Ware has the highest ceiling. The Bucks are hoping that he develops into one of the league's better young centers.

Players with his blend of size, rim protection, rebounding, and floor spacing are difficult to find. If Ware takes a significant leap this season, Milwaukee suddenly has a cornerstone to build around for years to come.