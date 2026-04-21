Billy Donovan Steps Down As Bulls’ Coach, Completing Front Office Reset in Chicago

Billy Donovan is stepping down as the Bulls’ head coach after six seasons, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

Despite sweeping changes to Chicago’s front office, including the firing of the team’s executive vice president and general manager, the organization had publicly said it wanted Donovan back for the 2026-27 season, but Donovan “elected to step down after extension meeting with team ownership in the last week,” per Charania.

Donovan’s reported reason for parting ways was that he wanted to give the team a “clean break” and let the Bulls’ new-look group of executives pick its own coach for the future. Donovan, 60, still plans to continue his coaching career and will serve as an enticing potential candidate for other NBA teams. Chicago is the third and latest NBA team to be on the prowl for a new coach, joining the Bucks and the Pelicans this offseason.

“After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold,” Donovan wrote in a statement. “I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit. My gratitude for this community and this organization is permanent.

“Thank you Jerry and Michael for giving me this opportunity and, more importantly, for the relationship that has been forged. ... I owe so much to my players and staffs over the last six years. You all have worked side by side with me, day in and day out to drive the Bulls organization forward.”

Under Donovan, the Bulls went 226-256 across six years. Prior to his Chicago stint, Donovan coached the Thunder for five seasons and made the playoffs every year. Before the NBA, Donovan made a name for himself during his nearly decade-long coaching tenure with the Florida Gators, whom he led to four Final Fours and two NCAA championships in 2006 and ‘07. This offseason, Donovan was previously linked to the UNC basketball coaching job before the Tar Heels hired ex-Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

Bulls’ front office forced to pivot to new coaching candidates after Billy Donovan exit

Donovan’s exit marks the latest change to come up top within the Bulls’ organization, which fired executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley earlier this month.

The Bulls have reportedly already begun searching for their new top basketball executive with a flurry of names in the mix: Timberwolves GM Matt Lloyd, Pistons senior vice president Dennis Lindsey and Hawks senior vice president Bryson Graham, among others. The team is hoping to make a hire sometime around the mid-May draft combine.

The Bulls were originally dead-set on keeping Donovan and reportedly told him he could remain in Chicago for as long as he wanted, either as a coach or in a managerial capacity, according to Shams Charania. Donovan choosing instead to leave Chicago deals a tough blow to the organization, who look destined for a complete makeover in the front office in the wake of the team’s recent struggles. The Bulls have made the playoffs just once in the last nine years.

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