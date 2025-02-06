4x NBA All-Star Makes Unexpected Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction
The moment the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic shocked the world. Not just because they traded him, but because Dallas traded him to the biggest market in the Los Angeles Lakers.
The shock of the trade caught the attention of superstars around the league, including one of the biggest in Giannis Antetokounmpo. After the trade, the Bucks superstar claimed that he wanted to see more European players in large markets.
"I want Luka to the Lakers, I want Jokic to the Knicks. I want all the Europeans to go to all the big markets to see something incredible. This is my dream,” Antetokounmpo said jokingly.
Giannis may sound like he's joking, but former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins believes there's more to it than that. Cousins shared his reaction to Giannis' statement on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show.
“One thing I learned about Giannis as his teammate is there’s always truth in his humor,” Cousins said. “He’s a lot smarter than he likes to give, like the things he says. There’s truth in it always, so I can see that being a thing that happens especially if this experiment with Damian Lillard doesn’t go as planned."
"It’s obvious he was ready to move on from Milwaukee once before they won their championship, so obviously he can get to a place where he is ready to move on,” Cousins said.
Antetokounmpo has been with the Bucks his entire career. He was drafted in 2013, and since then he has won one championship and two MVP awards.
Cousins believes there is a legitimate chance that the superstar could be on the move, naming the Chicago Bulls as a possible destination.
“If this thing doesn’t work out I can definitely see that being another situation. Him being in a Chicago-type of situation, absolutely. It’s right down the street, he’s comfortable in the Midwest, and obviously, Chicago is a great market for any superstar. It’s truth in his humor, you get a guy like Luka (Doncic) with the Lakers, he moves to Chicago, who knows where Jokic could go if he goes anywhere, but it makes sense, it’s great for business.”
The main thing the Bulls lack is a superstar. After trading Zach LaVine, the roster is in desperate need of some help. A future addition in Antetokounmpo would fulfill that need instantly.
