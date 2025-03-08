Andrew Wiggins Official Injury Status for Bulls-Heat
The Chicago Bulls began their two-game Florida road trip on Thursday night with a win over the Orlando Magic, as Coby White's career-high 44 points was enough to take down a Magic team that has battled injuries all season long. Chicago will look to finish off their Florida trip with a win on Saturday night when they take on the Miami Heat.
It's been a rocky season for the Heat, who dealt with the Jimmy Butler saga that resulted in his move to the Golden State Warriors. The star of the season for them has been Tyler Herro, but Bam Adebayo has impressed as of late. However, they're in jeopardy of extending their losing streak to three games with one of their top forwards listed on the injury report.
The Miami Heat have listed forward Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Saturday's contest due to a right ankle sprain. Since coming over from the Warriors in the Butler trade, Wiggins has appeared in only six games for the team and missed the last five contests.
In the games he has appeared in, he's been subpar with a 17.8 points per game average while shooting 37.2% from the field and 28.9% from three. Even though the Heat hold the seventh seed in the East, they trail the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons by 5.5 games.
Tip-off at Kaseya Center in Miami is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST, with Wiggins' status to play a major factor in the outcome of the game.
