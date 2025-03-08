Bulls News

Andrew Wiggins Official Injury Status for Bulls-Heat

The Miami Heat have listed Andrew Wiggins on the injury report against the Chicago Bulls

Liam Willerup

Feb 24, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reaches for a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reaches for a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls began their two-game Florida road trip on Thursday night with a win over the Orlando Magic, as Coby White's career-high 44 points was enough to take down a Magic team that has battled injuries all season long. Chicago will look to finish off their Florida trip with a win on Saturday night when they take on the Miami Heat.

It's been a rocky season for the Heat, who dealt with the Jimmy Butler saga that resulted in his move to the Golden State Warriors. The star of the season for them has been Tyler Herro, but Bam Adebayo has impressed as of late. However, they're in jeopardy of extending their losing streak to three games with one of their top forwards listed on the injury report.

The Miami Heat have listed forward Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Saturday's contest due to a right ankle sprain. Since coming over from the Warriors in the Butler trade, Wiggins has appeared in only six games for the team and missed the last five contests.

In the games he has appeared in, he's been subpar with a 17.8 points per game average while shooting 37.2% from the field and 28.9% from three. Even though the Heat hold the seventh seed in the East, they trail the sixth-seeded Detroit Pistons by 5.5 games.

Heat forward Andrew Wiggin
Feb 24, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Tip-off at Kaseya Center in Miami is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST, with Wiggins' status to play a major factor in the outcome of the game.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News