Andrew Wiggins' Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Heat
The conference standings in both the West and East could end up being decided on the final day of the regular season, but a big matchup on Wednesday night between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls has significant playoff implications. Even though both teams are set to be in the play-in tournament, they enter Wednesday tied with 36-43 records.
While both teams might be better off missing out on the playoffs and securing a lottery selection instead, they both boast 7-3 records over their last 10 games and have shown enough to prove they can make it into the playoffs. As both teams battle injuries, the Heat have one of their key starters listed on the injury report for Wednesday night.
The Heat have listed forward Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, listing him with a right hamstring injury. Since arriving from Golden State via trade, Wiggins has constantly found himself sidelined and has missed the last six games.
However, when he has played, Wiggins is averaging 19.9 points and shooting 46.5% from the field in 15 games with the Heat.
Even though Wiggins has been playing well since joining the Heat, there's no telling what his future looks like in Miami. After turning 30 years old in February, the Heat could opt to look in a different direction this offseason as they prioritize youth on the roster.
As for the game, tip-off between the Bulls and the Heat is set for 8:00 p.m. EST in Chicago.
