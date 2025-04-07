Josh Giddey Reveals Crucial Moment That Changed NBA Career
The Chicago Bulls might still be ways away from being contenders again in the NBA, but there's no doubt signs of a bright future have been seen in Chicago since the All-Star break. Especially if Chicago doesn't make the playoffs and gets a lottery pick this offseason, the Bulls can head into the summer with plenty of moves to make to bolster the future.
While Coby White has been on a scoring tear for the Bulls as of late, averaging 28.4 points per game since the start of March, Josh Giddey has also been making significant strides as he looks to ink a lucrative contract this offseason. However, it wasn't always great for Giddey, and the guard revealed in a recent interview what led to the switch in his play.
“I’ll never forget going back on the plane to Australia,” Giddey told the Chicago Sun-Times. “First, I was ready to get out of there because it was obviously a long year for a number of reasons, but you’re just sitting there with your thoughts for 15 hours, and the Wi-Fi was down so I couldn’t even pass time on my phone.
While Giddey has had a good overall season, it's been his play since the All-Star break that has been impressive. He's averaged 20.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.2 assists since the break.
"I was just there thinking, and I remembered one of the Morris Twins (Markieff) came up to me before I left and said, ‘You’re too good to let that happen to you.’" While that moment surely played a role in the change for Giddey, the situation in Chicago has worked better for him.
Now with a chance at postseason basketball again, Giddey doesn't want it to end up like his last appearance against the Dallas Mavericks, when he played under 20 minutes in each contest. “From that point on my mind has been the next time I get to the postseason, what happened in that playoff series is never going to happen again," Giddey told Joe Cowley.
Related Articles
Nikola Vucevic Makes Bulls History vs Hornets
NBA Executives Compare Cooper Flagg to Chicago Bulls Legend
Josh Giddey Joins Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic in NBA History