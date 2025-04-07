Lonzo Ball's Bold Statement on Jimmy Butler's NBA Legacy
The Golden State Warriors might've lost on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets, but there's no denying they are a completely different team since acquiring Jimmy Butler, as it's given them a shot at potential NBA Finals contention this season. Since the trade, the Warriors have only three losses with both Butler and Steph Curry in the lineup.
While Golden State's dynasty with Steve Kerr, Curry, and Draymond Green has captured four championships since Kerr took over, the addition of Butler could help the Warriors add another. Even though Butler has made several notable accomplishments in his 14-year NBA career, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball thinks he has more to prove.
"The only argument I have towards that is Philly was loaded, and they lost to Kawhi Leonard," Ball shared on The WAE Show regarding Butler's legacy. "Nobody had Toronto winning the Finals that year. I don't wanna hear that...They was nice in Minnesota too, they had some good players, just didn't work out. Got a good chance this year, Steph, Draymond."
There's an argument for the 2018-19 Philadelphia 76ers being the best team Butler played on with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and JJ Redick. However, Butler had his most success with the Miami Heat, taking them to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023.
With the playoff seeding coming down to the last few games of the season in the Western Conference, Golden State will be doing what they can to avoid a play-in tournament appearance. As long as Butler, Green, and Curry are healthy, the Warriors should be contenders during the playoffs.
