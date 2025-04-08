Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status for Bulls vs Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face the Chicago Bulls in a battle between two Midwest Division rivals. The Cavaliers, at 62-14, are fresh off of a 120-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Bulls, at 36-42, are riding a three-game winning streak and have gone 12-6 since March 1.
Unfortunately for Cleveland, the team will be without its star player, as Donovan Mitchell is listed out with a left ankle sprain. The 2025 All-Star starter suffered the sprain in the second half of Sunday's game against Sacramento. Mitchell stepped on the foot of Kings guard Keon Ellis, which caused him to roll his left ankle.
The 28-year-old has been a force for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals on 44.3% shooting from the field and 36.8% from three. Cleveland is looking like a serious title contender with Mitchell on the floor.
Mitchell is the only Cavalier listed on the injury report, while the Bulls have a few names out. Tre Jones (foot), Kevin Huerter (cervical strain), Lonzo Ball (wrist), and Coby White (rest) are all sitting for Tuesday's contest against Cleveland.
Chicago is coming into this game hungry for a higher seed in the East. The team is currently holding on to the ninth seed, having already clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament.
However, the Bulls are looking to sneak up and grab the seventh or eighth seed with just four games left in the regular season.
