Bulls Legend Responds To Ja Morant Criticism Following Blockbuster Trade
The NBA offseason was officially kicked off on Sunday by the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic, agreeing to a trade to send sharpshooting guard Desmond Bane to the Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and multiple first-round picks. A deal that has fans split, some decided to look at what this deal means for the Grizzlies overall.
In a post shared by Yahoo Sports writer Kevin O'Connor, he said that the Grizzlies should consider "blowing it up" and trade away stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to chase a top selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. On top of that, he added that Morant is overrated and probably the "40th to 50th best player" in the NBA. Seeing this, one Bulls legend thought it was comical.
"This GM got all the answers lol," former Chicago Bulls champion Ron Harper shared to his X account. After averaging 26.8 points and 7.4 assists per game across his third and fourth seasons in the league, Morant has spent the past two seasons battling injuries and just not being on the court for Memphis.
While it's clear to acknowledge a regression in play from the former second-overall pick, Morant has definitely dropped in the rankings of media personnel with the recent play of players like Tyrese Haliburton and Cade Cunningham.
However, with Bane gone, Morant will likely take on a bigger offensive role next season. It's also important to note Morant's shot attempts have gone down since his Most Improved Player season, so head coach Tuomas Iisalo could look to increase Morant's role in the offense to get him back to that level.
