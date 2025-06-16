Ex-Bulls Guard Blasts Stephen A Smith Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Take
Right now, the NBA might have the most talent it has ever had. With the next crop of superstars in Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo in their primes right now, while players like LeBron James and Steph Curry continue to play at a high level, it's not easy for a player to lead their team to an NBA Championship.
Looking at Antetokounmpo, he was able to do so for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, defeating the Phoenix Suns to win the franchise's first title since 1971. However, one title wasn't enough to impress ESPN star Stephen A Smith. After he called the two-time MVP an underachiever, ex-Chicago Bulls guard and ESPN analyst Jay Williams didn't hold back when he had his chance to address it.
“That was one of your worst takes I've heard in a long time. That was horrible...," Williams said. "I think we really need to do a better job of reframing some of these conversations... The fact that he brought an NBA Championship to Milwaukee, to Milwaukee, in the midst of the fire that he did. To call him an underachiever is an asinine comment.”
As Williams went on his soapbox to defend players like Giannis and other greats that only won one ring, Stephen A Smith's body language in the video showed he didn't really care to hear what Williams said. Regardless, saying Antetokounmpo is an underachiever is a stretch of a statement given where his basketball journey began.
Williams also mentioned that the blame, if any, should go toward the Bucks and their mismanagement of the roster. With Antetokounmpo appearing to be staying put this offseason, it's hard to see this current Milwaukee team with an injured Damian Lillard doing anything next season. Therefore, a lack of success should be reflected on the organization rather than on him.
Related Articles
NBA Insider Compares Jalen Williams To Bulls Legend
Lonzo Ball Urges Knicks to Hire Ex-Warriors Coach
Latest Report on Knicks' Interest in Bulls Coach Billy Donovan