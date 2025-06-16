NBA Insider Compares Jalen Williams To Bulls Legend
Jalen Williams has emerged as a solid co-star alongside the 2025 NBA Most Valuable Player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. As the Thunder saved their season with a dramatic come-from-behind victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to even the series at 2-2, Williams was extremely crucial.
In the pivotal Game 4 on the road, Williams scored 27 points to go along with 7 rebounds and was a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line. His excellent play next to Gilgeous-Alexander has propelled the Thunder to a deep playoff run, but it was not always that way.
In 2024, Williams was often criticized for his performance in the second round loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Chet Holmgren and Williams did not supplement Gilgeous-Alexander's offense in the series, and the Mavericks went on to make the NBA Finals.
ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst appeared on "Get Up" to make a bold claim comparing Jalen Williams to Bulls Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.
"There are people in this league who believe that Jalen Williams can have a Scottie Pippen-like career because he can do it at both ends," Windhorst proclaimed.
He continued to talk about how crucial Williams was to Oklahoma City's Game 4 victory saying, "Jalen Williams was the guy who unlocked SGA [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] throughout that whole game."
In Scottie Pippen's first NBA Finals run with the Chicago Bulls, he averaged 21.6 points per game, compared to Jalen Williams' 20.8 points per game, and also rebounded the ball better, averaging 8.9 rebounds to Williams' 5.7 in the playoffs.
While both players are considered the second option to a superstar, Pippen was an elite defender with significantly higher steals at 2.4 versus 1.6, and had a higher field goal percentage on the offensive end in the playoffs as well.
Williams has a long way to go to be considered amongst the greats such as Pippen, and Windhorst's claim could come true, but it will have to be in due time.
