Lonzo Ball Urges Knicks to Hire Ex-Warriors Coach
The New York Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season under Tom Thibodeau after securing back-to-back 50-win seasons.
Still, it wasn't enough to secure Thibodeau's job moving forward.
"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans," Knicks president Leon Rose said. "This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction."
In Thibodeau's five seasons, the Knicks advanced to the playoffs four times and won at least one series thrice — a feat only accomplished twice since the 1999-00 season prior to his arrival. Now, it's looking for a reset behind an unnamed coach.
Since firing Thibodeau, New York has canvassed the league in search of his successor. It's requested to interview Atlanta's Quin Snyder, Chicago's Billy Donovan, Dallas' Jason Kidd, Houston's Ime Udoka and Minnesota's Chris Finch; all five franchises have denied such requests.
On a recent episode of "What an Experience" Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball offered the Knicks an alternative to his current coach.
"Mark Jackson," he said. "I don't think he's getting it, but that's just my opinion."
Jackson spent several years in the NBA playing for the Knicks, LA Clippers, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. After that, he spent three seasons at the helm of the Golden State Warriors, where he amassed a 121-109 record with two playoff appearances.
Should Jackson return to the Knicks, he'd be there in a much different capacity than the previous two stints he had. Perhaps he'd provide a fresh voice for Jalen Brunson and Co. to rally behind.
Or perhaps he'd be a "Plan F" for the flailing franchise.
Related Articles
Michael Jordan's Long-Term Rival Makes Surprising Statement
Tyrese Haliburton Responds To Dwyane Wade's Comments After Game Winner
NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Strong Tyrese Haliburton Statement After Pacers-Thunder