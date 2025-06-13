Bulls News

Lonzo Ball Urges Knicks to Hire Ex-Warriors Coach

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball offered the New York Knicks a solution to their coaching vacancy

Matt Guzman

Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a 3-point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center.
Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a 3-point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season under Tom Thibodeau after securing back-to-back 50-win seasons.

Still, it wasn't enough to secure Thibodeau's job moving forward.

"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans," Knicks president Leon Rose said. "This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction."

In Thibodeau's five seasons, the Knicks advanced to the playoffs four times and won at least one series thrice — a feat only accomplished twice since the 1999-00 season prior to his arrival. Now, it's looking for a reset behind an unnamed coach.

Since firing Thibodeau, New York has canvassed the league in search of his successor. It's requested to interview Atlanta's Quin Snyder, Chicago's Billy Donovan, Dallas' Jason Kidd, Houston's Ime Udoka and Minnesota's Chris Finch; all five franchises have denied such requests.

On a recent episode of "What an Experience" Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball offered the Knicks an alternative to his current coach.

"Mark Jackson," he said. "I don't think he's getting it, but that's just my opinion."

Jackson spent several years in the NBA playing for the Knicks, LA Clippers, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. After that, he spent three seasons at the helm of the Golden State Warriors, where he amassed a 121-109 record with two playoff appearances.

Should Jackson return to the Knicks, he'd be there in a much different capacity than the previous two stints he had. Perhaps he'd provide a fresh voice for Jalen Brunson and Co. to rally behind.

Or perhaps he'd be a "Plan F" for the flailing franchise.

Related Articles

Michael Jordan's Long-Term Rival Makes Surprising Statement

Tyrese Haliburton Responds To Dwyane Wade's Comments After Game Winner

NBA Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Strong Tyrese Haliburton Statement After Pacers-Thunder

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News