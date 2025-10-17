Bulls Sign Three-Time Slam Dunk Champion After Timberwolves Game
For a Chicago Bulls organization in transition, developing G League talent has become important. With players like Matas Buzelis already benefiting from developmental reps, it is clear that Chicago wants to move towards building a young core.
The Windy City Bulls already have another fan-favorite guard in Yuki Kawamura, the 5-foot-8 Japanese sensation who has already brought his own brand of excitement to the G League.
Now, it looks like they could have another.
Windy City Gets A Boost
Mac McClung, a G League MVP and three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls, league sources told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto on Friday.
While McClung's path to the NBA roster is uncertain, the move likely sets up a scenario where the Bulls retain his G League rights with the Windy City Bulls.
The Bulls would have to waive someone to sign Mac, even if they were just planning to waive him for G League rights, so we can safely assume it’s a G League deal.
What Can McClung Bring?
McClung, who averaged 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game during his 2023-2024 G League MVP campaign with the Osceola Magic, joins the Bulls organization to give himself another opportunity to prove he belongs at the NBA level.
Despite limited NBA action, appearing in just 6 games across stints with multiple teams, McClung has remained one of the most interesting players in professional basketball.
Pairing McClung's above-the-rim athleticism with Kawamura's crafty playmaking could create one of the most entertaining backcourt duos in G League history.
His three consecutive Slam Dunk Contest titles, an unprecedented feat in NBA history, have made him must-see TV whenever he steps onto the court, so if anything, it could be a good watch for Bulls fans.
If injuries do creep up on the Bulls' backcourt, McClung offers a ready-made call-up option who brings NBA experience, even if limited. His ability to create his own shot and energize a crowd could prove valuable if Chicago needs a spark off the bench during the long regular season.
Whether McClung ever makes the Bulls' main roster remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the Windy City Bulls just got a lot more exciting to watch.
When McClung and Kawamura share the court, expect highlights, expect energy, and expect the kind of basketball that could revitalize the Windy City Bulls, even if it is for a short amount of time.