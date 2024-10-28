Chicago Bulls Coach Makes Strong Alex Caruso Statement
Alex Caruso may not have the star power of a DeMar DeRozan or a Zach LaVine, but his departure from the Chicago Bulls is one that impacted the team greatly. Very few players impact winning the way Caruso does, and it's something that Bulls coach Billy Donovan can attest to.
After the Chicago Bulls lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, Billy Donovan spoke to the media about his relationship with Caruso.
‘‘He’s great; I love him,” Donovan said. “I obviously had the chance to coach against him for four years when I was at Florida and he was at [Texas] A&M, and I give him a lot of credit because the way he played in college was totally different than the way he’s played in the NBA."
Donovan spoke highly of Caruso's basketball IQ and ability to do whatever it takes to help his teammates win. There are very few players in the league universally beloved for their basketball play like Alex Caruso.
"I think it just speaks to his IQ, his willingness to do whatever a team needs him to do to impact winning, impact his teammates," Donovan said. "He’s the same guy every day. You feel fortunate when you get to be around a guy like that every day."
After trading away DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, the Bulls are in a new era with Josh Giddey. While it may have some bumps, it's a transitional moment for the team.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade