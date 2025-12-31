New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch

The New Orleans Pelicans have eight wins on the season ... and two of them are against the Chicago Bulls.

In both outings against the worst team in the Western Conference, the Bulls shockingly struggled to keep things close. New Orleans' size repeatedly gave them problems inside. They dropped 78 points in the paint on Chicago in their first meeting before dropping 60 points in the second contest. The Bulls also had an oddly tough time holding onto the basketball in both meetings, losing the points off turnovers battle each night.

Absent their lead guards and their most physical big man tonight, there is no question that both of these issues could pop up again. I suppose the good news is that Ayo Dosunmu had one of his best games of the season against this Pelicans team. He scored 28 points in their November game on 11-16 shooting from the field. Expect him to have another significant workload tonight with White and Giddey in street clothes.

Speaking of which, New Orleans allows the third-most fastbreak points per game. Their transition defense has been a major problem all season long, and the Bulls have to find a way to still take advantage of that despite the absences in their backcourt. It will be up to Dosunmu and Tre Jones to ensure the team remains bought into Chicago's uptempo identity.

How to Watch

Who: New Orleans Pelicans (8-26) at Chicago Bulls (15-17)

Where: United Center

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Coby White

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

New Orleans Pelicans

1. Jeremiah Fears

2. Trey Murphy III

3. Saddiq Bey

4. Zion Williamson

5. Derik Queen

Injury News

The Chicago Bulls will face Zion Williamson for the third time this year, as the big man has now played in eight-straight contests. In fact, the only player missing for New Orleans tonight is Jose Alvarado, who was suspended for his fight with Phoenix center Mark Williams.

As for the Bulls, they will be without their two leading scorers for the foreseeable future. Coby White and Josh Giddey have been sidelined for multiple weeks due to injuries suffered against the Timberwolves. Zach Collins also remains sidelined with a toe injury that held him out of Monday night's loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Coby White – OUT (calf)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Jose Alvarado – OUT (suspension)