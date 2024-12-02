Chicago Bulls’ Expectation Before NBA Trade Deadline Revealed
Trade rumors are often thrown around when a team has multiple players that could be assets to contenders and the team is underperforming. This is the case with the Chicago Bulls, as their 8-13 record currently has them as a bottom-five team in the Eastern Conference.
Earlier this offseason, trade talks were hot around guard Zach LaVine and center Nikola Vuceivc, with DeMar DeRozan leaving for Sacramento via a sign-and-trade. While talks cooled off to start the season with both players playing well, conversations have heated up as the team sinks in the standings and both players increasing in value.
In a story by NBA correspondent Marc Stein, here's what he had to say about Chicago and their plans ahead of the trade deadline:
"I can relay that I have heard the same and even a confidence emanating from the Windy City that the Bulls believe they will strike at least one significant deal before the Feb. 6 trade deadline to shed at least one high-profile veteran from the roster."
Vucevic and LaVine are two of the three oldest players on the Bulls roster, with Torrey Craig being the other. Vucevic will be a far easier contract to move on from, as he's making $20 million this year while LaVine is just over $43 million.
Teams like the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors may look to be potential suitors for either of the former all-stars.
