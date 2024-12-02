As the Bulls openly shop Nikola Vucevic, he’s putting together a resurgent season boosting his trade value for contending teams:



20.9 points

10.0 rebounds

3.2 assists

67.2 TS%

46.9 3PT%



Vucevic is very likely to be on the move from Chicago before February’s deadline passes. pic.twitter.com/Cbxs3p7SLI