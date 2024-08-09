Bulls News

Chicago Bulls’ Expectations for Newest Trade Addition Revealed

The Chicago Bulls have found a new primary ball handler

For the past two seasons, the Chicago Bulls have operated without their primary ball-handler Lonzo Ball. Now, that Ball is on the cusp of returning, it looks like the Bulls have found a new ball-handler in Josh Giddey.

According to a report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls have decided that Josh Giddey will be the team's primary ball-handler moving forward. Here is the exact excerpt from Cowley's article.

"A team source reiterated that the Bulls were all in on Giddey as the primary ball handler from the moment they acquired him in the Alex Caruso trade with the Thunder," Cowley said. "They view him as Lonzo Ball-light — a point guard with positional height to not only rebound, but also to attack the opposing defense with his ability to get the ball quickly up the floor by keeping his own dribble or delivering uncanny outlet passes."

Lonzo Ball has not played a game for the Chicago Bulls since January 2022. At this point, even if he did return at the start of the season, it would take some time for him to be capable of that level of responsibility.

On the other hand, in the 2023 season, Giddey averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists on 48/33/73 shooting from the field. Giddey's responsibility and playing time were slashed last season with the Thunder, and now he gets the perfect opportunity to gain it all back with the Chicago Bulls.

