Chicago Bulls Expected to Remain Shorthanded Against Denver Nuggets
As the Chicago Bulls tread through the NBA preseason, they secured two wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers and followed that up with a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Their next matchup is set to be against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, October 14.
The Bulls didn't make many changes this offseason, as they'll look towards the development and continued growth of a team that closed out the regular season strong after the All-Star break last season.
Where the Bulls Currently Stand
Chicago has been able to rely on Josh Giddey being available for the team this preseason, which is important following his four-year, $100 million extension he signed this offseason. Matas Buzelis is now entering his second season, as he's been gaining confidence with his increased role and playing time.
Looking ahead to Tuesday's contest, Tre Jones has been out with an injury but could potentially return against the Nuggets, according to K.C. Johnson.
Sharpshooting guard Kevin Huerter, who was acquired from Sacramento last season, has been trending towards playing but will not suit up against Denver. He could still be back for their final preseason game against Minnesota on Thursday.
Julian Phillips is also dealing with knee soreness and will be out for Tuesday's contest.
Additionally, Donovan shared that Coby White is unlikely to appear at all in the preseason, adding him to the list of absent players for Tuesday's game.
What This Means For The Bulls
Going back to Buzelis, the lack of help has given him the opportunity to shine. In his first game, he led the Bulls with 19 points and eight rebounds.
In the last two games, he continued his double-digit scoring streak, which is a good sign for the 21-year-old forward who has high expectations from the fans for next season.
Secondly, Ayo Donsunmu has been with the team for a few seasons now, playing solid basketball and progressing every season. In the second game against Cleveland, as well as the Milwaukee game, Dosunmu led the Bulls in scoring with 16 points and 22 points, respectively.
The whole idea of preseason is for teams to allow their players to go out and play without major consequences. These matches have allowed players like Buzelis and Dosunmu to gain confidence, so that when the Bulls start their campaign, the momentum carries over.
While Phillips, Huerter, and White will be unavailable against the Denver Nuggets, with Jones' availability on the fence, the Bulls still have other players on their roster to look to and see how they respond with a bigger workload.