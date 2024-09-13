Chicago Bulls Insider Reveals Interesting Zach LaVine News
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been one of the most prominent players included in NBA trade rumors this summer. While there have been a few teams linked to a potential LaVine deal, most reporting has indicated he is mostly unmovable due to his contract and injury history.
It seems if Chicago is going to find a deal for LaVine it will have to be after a strong start to the season for the two-time NBA All-Star. If LaVine performs well and stays healthy ahead of next season’s trade deadline, it seems possible a team decides to take a chance on him.
In a recent report from Bulls insider KC Johnson, it was revealed that LaVine was one of the first Chicago players to return for the team’s September workouts.
These offseason workouts are often optional, as many players choose to workout with their own trainers during the summer, but it seems LaVine has rejoined some of his teammates.
This is interesting news for a few reasons. The first, is that it seems LaVine is healthy again after playing just 25 games last season. The second, is that it seems LaVine is at least on good terms with his teammates after reports of potential friction between he and the organization.
This is not uncommon, as players often have issues with their organization or coaching staff while still remaining close with their teammates. In the case of LaVine, if reports about his rocky relationship with the Bulls are accurate, it seems that has not impacted his connection with his teammates.
This is a big year for LaVine and the Bulls as they approach potential trade scenarios.
