Chicago Bulls Legend Blasts Controversial Caitlin Clark Narrative
The WNBA has seen rapid growth over the last two years, but a large part of that has to be attributed to the success and popularity of Caitlin Clark. While names like Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and even JuJu Watkins in the future have grown the sport, Clark's deep-range shooting abilities have transformed the league.
However, being a player as good as Clark doesn't come easily, especially with how her peers in the WNBA react to her. With her being the biggest name in the sport, it leads to opposing players playing extra hard when going against her. Clark recently got into an altercation with Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard, causing Outkick founder Clay Travis to share a statement.
In his post, Travis compared Clark's perception to the league like Tiger Woods with the PGA or Venus and Serena Williams to women's tennis. A controversial statement to many, Chicago Bulls legend Ron Harper chimed in to share his thoughts on the take.
"They will always test Caitlin Clark not because she’s white it’s because she’s one of the best players in the WNBA stop thinking that this is about color…," Harper posted to his X account.
Clark's perception by other players in the WNBA will be constantly debated, but according to Harper, the hate is derived from how good she is and players wanting to test her.
