Chicago Bulls Legend's Heartfelt Statement on Billy Donovan Coaching Team
Joakim Noah spent nine of his 13 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls. In September, he'll return to the city where he began his career to honor his collegiate coach.
"It's definitely one of the highlights whenever I come to Chicago," Noah said of current Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who's been in Chicago since the 2020-21 season, "to be able to spend time with him."
Donovan was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Fame Class of 2025; the induction is set for Sept. 6. Noah plans to be in attendance for who he called "another father figure."
"I love him," the center said.
Noah Gives Donovan His Flowers
During his nine seasons with the Bulls, Noah averaged 9.4 rebounds, 9.3 points and three assists in 572 games. He earned two NBA All-Star nods, a spot on the 2014 All-NBA First Team and took home the 2014 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Noah didn't play for Donovan in Chicago, but he took what he learned from him during his three seasons at Florida to the league.
"It’s so much bigger than just winning and losing," Noah said. "He's somebody that I consider another father figure. To be able to have him leading the Bulls, it's a beatitiful thing."
Since Donovan took over Chicago's head coaching vacancy, the Bulls have made the NBA's Play-In Tournament three times and advanced to the NBA Playoffs once. Donovan's Hall-of-Fame induction came at the heels of a Chicago's third straight failure to advance past the Play-In.
Noah heard all about it.
"He always gives me the real," the former Bull said. "He tells me where he's at, what they need to do better. I get to hear it from the horse's mouth ... it's really an honor."
The Hall-of-Fame sees it that way, too.
“Billy’s enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame is a testament to a lifetime spent giving everything to the game," Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said. "It goes beyond his incredible success as a coach — it’s about the relationships he’s built, the players he’s mentored and the countless lives he’s touched along the way."
Related Articles
- Two Bulls Players Draw Antetokounmpo Comparison From NBA Analyst
- Bulls Star Nikola Vučević Opens Up About Uncertain Future With Team
- Vučević Tried To Convince Bulls Teammate to Play In EuroBasket
- NBA Experts Predict Bulls' 2025-26 Record Amid Giddey Uncertainty
- Nikola Vučević Defends Controversial Chicago Bulls Executive