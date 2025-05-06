Chicago Bulls Legend Joins Sacramento Kings Front Office
The Sacramento Kings organization took a turn for the worse this season, as star point guard De'Aaron Fox decided to request a trade from the franchise after spending nearly eight seasons. The former fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft had blossomed into one of the league's best young guards, but he decided his time with the franchise was up.
After sending him to the San Antonio Spurs and netting Zach LaVine and draft compensation in return, the Kings decided to part ways with general manager Monte McNair, bringing in Scott Perry to fill the role. Continuing their changes in the front office, the Kings have named a new assistant general manager with championship pedigree.
Former Chicago Bulls NBA champion B.J. Armstrong is set to join the Kings as their assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Armstrong most recently worked at Wasserman as an NBA agent, representing active NBA players Bismack Biyombo and Isaiah Collier. Now, he'll look to put those skills to use in trying to retool this Kings roster.
Now with Fox off the team and following their play-in tournament loss, the offseason could get interesting for Sacramento. The Kings don't hold a first-round pick in this draft, after trading that to the Atlanta Hawks. On top of that, their current roster situation could lead them to explore options for trading Domantas Sabonis, who has three years remaining on his $186 million contract.
Regardless, Armstrong is now out of the agency world and into the front office, with a tough task in front of him.
