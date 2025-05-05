Ex-Bulls Player's Intriguing Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards Comparison
Who is the face of the NBA?
With the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant all in their late-30s (or in James' case, 40), coupled with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic headed to early playoff exits as of late, it may be time to crown a new face of the association.
San Antonio Spurs star big man, Victor Wembanyama, may very well be the easy answer, but with the Spurs likely not in the championship picture for the next few years, the Frenchman's time is yet to come.
Many consider Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards as the likeliest candidate to take over as the true face of the league due to his on-court killer instinct coupled with his outspoken attitude both on and off-the-court...it doesn't hurt that he's days removed from leading the Timberwolves to a five-game playoff victory over the LeBron James and Luka Doncic-led Los Angeles Lakers.
While Edwards certainly has a case, one member of the media (and former NBA player) has a certain three-time All-NBA First-Team player and defending NBA champion in mind.
Former Chicago Bulls guard turned ESPN NBA analyst, Jay Williams went on 'First Take' to make the argument for Boston Celtics star, Jayson Tatum as being the current face of the league over who many argue to be next in line in Edwards.
"All I want to say is how many times has Jayson Tatum been to the Eastern Conference Finals, all I want to say is how many times has Jayson Tatum been to the NBA Finals. Brother could win multiple championships...and we're just going to give it to Ant [Edwards] because he has the personality and he has to come out of the Western Conference?"
Tatum, 27, earned his sixth All-Star bid this season, and is a sure-fire bet to be named to his fourth consecutive All-NBA First-Team. The defending champion is leading the Celtics in points per game (26.8) as well as rebounds (8.7), and assists (6.0).