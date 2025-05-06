Lonzo Ball Announces Big Offseason Injury Update
The Chicago Bulls ended their 2024-25 regular season on a high note, winning 15 of their last 20 games. Still, one play-in tournament loss to the Miami Heat cut their season short.
The Bulls had a very up-and-down campaign, prominently led by their standout guard duo of Josh Giddey and Coby White down the stretch, but there were a few other highlights that the team can look forward to.
Lonzo Ball missed the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons due to injury, and after many feared he would not be able to play again, he returned to action.
Ball played 35 games and made 14 starts this season after returning from his long injury absence. The 27-year-old point guard averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in 22.2 minutes per game, but his season was still cut short.
Ball missed the last 22 games of the regular season and their play-in tournament matchup after suffering a sprained wrist.
Now, heading into a long offseason, Ball gave a new injury update on his wrist and revealed his main goal for the summer.
"Just getting healthy man, getting back on the court," Ball said about the offseason. "Tuning up for next year. I've got a long summer. Unfortunately, [my wrist] is still f*****g with me to be honest. Hopefully a couple more weeks it'll be good."
The Bulls signed Ball to a two-year contract extension this season after seeing what he is capable of when healthy, so getting him back on the court and ready for next season is certainly a priority.