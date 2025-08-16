Chicago Bulls Legend's Son Signs Contract with Boston Celtics
A month after his younger brother, Dylan, officially signed his rookie scale contract with the San Antonio Spurs, Ron Harper Jr. put pen to paper as well.
Harper, the son of five-time Chicago Bulls champion Ron Harper, has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Boston Celtics — his second such contract with the franchise dating back to July 2024.
Last summer, Harper played for the Celtics at the NBA 2K25 Summer League immediately after their 18th championship and earned an invitation to training camp. A short stint later, the shooting guard was waived by the main roster and instead went to Maine as a designated affiliate player.
Harper Signs with Boston Again
With the Maine Celtics, Harper averaged 22.8 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games. After that, he latched on to the Detroit Pistons in a two-way capacity. With the Motor City Cruise, Harper shot 39 percent from 3-point range while solidifying himself as a willing scorer.
That, he says, he learned from Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.
"They were playing at Madison Square Garden when he was on the Lakers," Harper said of meeting Bryant while on a trip to New York with his father. "He's like: 'I'm (going to) give you some advice.'"
Bryant's advice was aptly cocky.
"Shoot the basketball every time you touch it. We'll teach you ... to pass later."
Harper's father retired after two seasons with the Lakers, but remained in contact with Bryant. Years later, he still remembers Bryant's guidance. His second contract with Boston is another lifeline to prove it.
With his Exhibit 10 deal, Harper will have an opportunity to secure the Celtics' final roster spot for next season. If he does, it would mark his first standard NBA contract since he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.
If Harper isn't selected, Boston can waive him and designate him once again as an affiliate player and retain his G League rights. If Harper spends at least 60 days with Maine, he'd be eligible for a bonus included as a clause of every Exhibit 10 deal.
Granted, Harper has a chance to continue working his way up the ranks of the league even without a standard deal next season. More time in the G League would prove beneficial.
And his father always preaches staying the course, after all.
