Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Legend's Son Signs Contract with Boston Celtics

Chicago Bulls Champion's son signs a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics

Matt Guzman

Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) talk during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) talk during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

A month after his younger brother, Dylan, officially signed his rookie scale contract with the San Antonio Spurs, Ron Harper Jr. put pen to paper as well.

Harper, the son of five-time Chicago Bulls champion Ron Harper, has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Boston Celtics — his second such contract with the franchise dating back to July 2024.

Last summer, Harper played for the Celtics at the NBA 2K25 Summer League immediately after their 18th championship and earned an invitation to training camp. A short stint later, the shooting guard was waived by the main roster and instead went to Maine as a designated affiliate player.

Harper Signs with Boston Again

With the Maine Celtics, Harper averaged 22.8 points, four rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games. After that, he latched on to the Detroit Pistons in a two-way capacity. With the Motor City Cruise, Harper shot 39 percent from 3-point range while solidifying himself as a willing scorer.

That, he says, he learned from Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

"They were playing at Madison Square Garden when he was on the Lakers," Harper said of meeting Bryant while on a trip to New York with his father. "He's like: 'I'm (going to) give you some advice.'"

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Kobe Bryant is lead off the court by teammate Ron Harper (right) after an altercation with t
Apr 2, 2000; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Kobe Bryant is lead off the court by teammate Ron Harper (right) after an altercation with the New York Knicks' Chris Childs (not pictured). / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryant's advice was aptly cocky.

"Shoot the basketball every time you touch it. We'll teach you ... to pass later."

Harper's father retired after two seasons with the Lakers, but remained in contact with Bryant. Years later, he still remembers Bryant's guidance. His second contract with Boston is another lifeline to prove it.

With his Exhibit 10 deal, Harper will have an opportunity to secure the Celtics' final roster spot for next season. If he does, it would mark his first standard NBA contract since he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

If Harper isn't selected, Boston can waive him and designate him once again as an affiliate player and retain his G League rights. If Harper spends at least 60 days with Maine, he'd be eligible for a bonus included as a clause of every Exhibit 10 deal.

Detroit Pistons, Ron Harper Jr.
Apr 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ron Harper Jr. (13) puts up a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Granted, Harper has a chance to continue working his way up the ranks of the league even without a standard deal next season. More time in the G League would prove beneficial.

And his father always preaches staying the course, after all.

Related Articles

Miami Heat Legend Urges Bulls to Make Blockbuster Trade

Minnesota Timberwolves Interested in Ex-Knicks, Bulls Guard

Michael Jordan Helps Yuki Kawamura in Unexpected Way

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News