Minnesota Timberwolves Interested in Ex-Knicks, Bulls Guard
The Minnesota Timberwolves just completed their best two-year stretch in franchise history, making back-to-back Western Conference Finals as Anthony Edwards emerges as one of the best young stars in the NBA. However, as is the case with all star players, they can't do it alone and need the right supporting cast to help them as they rise.
Entering last season, the Timberwolves made a major change by trading franchise legend Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick that became Joan Beringer. This offseason, the Timberwolves' only real loss was Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but they could be looking to find a replacement for him.
Well, one replacement option for Alexander-Walker may already be on the roster, as 2024 first-round pick Terrence Shannon Jr. had some strong performances last season and during the Summer League. Shannon Jr. was an elite scorer for Illinois in his final season there, and could serve as a great option for Minnesota while Edwards rests, or even playing alongside him.
However, according to a new report from The Athletic, the Timberwolves are eyeing several veteran guards to fill out their roster, including a former Knicks and Chicago Bulls guard.
According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Timberwolves have looked into Cam Payne, in addition to Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet. However, Krawczynski noted that Bones Hyland appears to be the favorite to land that final roster spot, as he joined the Timberwolves on a two-way contract in February.
Cam Payne's NBA Career
Payne began his career in the NBA after being selected 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Serving as a backup to Russell Westbrook, Payne gained notoriety for his pre-game routine with the MVP guard, which went viral on social media. However, Payne's time in OKC was short-lived, being traded during his second season to the Chicago Bulls.
Payne spent time across three seasons with the Bulls and eventually found his place with the Phoenix Suns in 2019. Across four years with Phoenix, he averaged 9.8 points and played a big role on the team's 2021 run to the NBA Finals. After Phoenix, Payne spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers before playing with the Knicks last season.
A solid three-point shooter and facilitator, the Timberwolves adding Payne would likely be to serve as a third-string point guard behind Mike Conley and 2024 first-rounder Rob Dillingham.
