Minnesota Timberwolves Interested in Ex-Knicks, Bulls Guard

Cam Payne recorded 29 PTS, 9 AST and 0 TO in Game 2 on Tuesday ☀️



His career journey:

-Multiple stints in G League

-Waived by Bulls

-Two 10-day contracts with Cavs

-Waived by Raptors

-Played two games for Shanxi Loongs in the CBA



Payne helped the Suns take a 2-0 lead in WCF pic.twitter.com/02BeWjbPwN