Bulls News

Miami Heat Legend Urges Warriors-Bulls to Make Blockbuster Trade

Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is urging the Warriors and Bulls to make a blockbuster deal

Austin Veazey

Jan 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a defensive play against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a defensive play against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors are caught in stalemates with restricted free agents Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga, respectively. These dilemmas could stretch into September, and possibly up to the qualifying offer deadline on October 1st.

There's even the possibility of those players accepting their qualifying offers, something the teams would like to avoid, if possible. Kuminga has made it known that he doesn't want to be back in the Bay, and the easiest way to do that is to accept the qualifying offer and enter unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey
Mar 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Josh Giddey would like to be back in Chicago, but he is firm on his asking price of $30 million annually, while the Bulls have been offering around the $20 million range annually. And until the Bulls increase their offer, Giddey won't want to sign.

Former Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem provided the perfect solution on ESPN: trade them for each other.

"I'm looking around. I'm looking at the Chicago Bulls and I'm looking at the Golden State Warriors and I'm saying Josh Giddey looked like a guy that could fit great over in Golden State and Jonathan Kuminga looks like a guy that possibly could fit good in Chicago," Haslem started.

"I remember reading an article just a little while ago where Josh Giddey's father said that there was interest from Golden State in Kuminga, but OKC took him at six, and they said that Golden State would take him at seven," Haslem continued. "So I'm just saying, this might be a solution. I'm no GM. This might be above my pay grade, guys. But this might be a solution to some people's problems."

The Issue With a Giddey-Kuminga Sign-and-Trade

A Giddey-Kuminga swap would solve a lot of issues, but it's nearly impossible to pull off a sign-and-trade for one restricted free agent, much less both teams trading one away. Golden State has already noted that they don't want to trade away Moses Moody or Buddy Hield, who would almost assuredly have to go in a sign-and-trade to make everything work.

Likewise, Chicago doesn't want to trade away Ayo Dosunmu and would rather get rid of Nikola Vucevic, who the Warriors aren't interested in trading for anymore.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Further complicating it is the tax implications in a sign-and-trade, as it caps teams out at the tax aprons. But the Warriors only have nine people on the roster right now. This just isn't a feasible option for either team.

Related Articles

Michael Jordan Helps Yuki Kawamura in Unexpected Way

Zach LaVine's Heartfelt Message to Alex Caruso After Big Personal News

Lonzo Ball's First Matchup vs Bulls After Trade Announced

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News