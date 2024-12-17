Chicago Bulls Legend's Appearance at Lakers Game Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers faced off Sunday night as the Lakers were able to walk away with a narrow 116-110 victory over a strong Grizzlies team. With Jaren Jackson Jr. battling foul trouble and Anthony Davis putting up a dominant 40 points and 16 rebounds, it was too much as the Grizzlies dropped their ninth game.
As is typical with big games for the Lakers, stars were spotted courtside watching the weekend matchup. One, in particular, was Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, sitting courtside to cheer on his son and Grizzlies reserve guard Scotty Pippen Jr.. Despite only watching the game, Pippen couldn't help but bring some attention to himself on the sidelines.
In a viral video posted to his X account, Pippen was seen hiding the game ball behind his back during a timeout away from the officials. Seen having a laugh, it took a few minutes until the officials were able to find the ball and shared a laugh with the NBA Hall of Famer.
With a resume as a six-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Pippen is one of the best wings to ever play in the NBA. While Pippen Jr. is far from that list of accomplishments, he's been able to carve out a breakout season for himself in Memphis.
In 27 games played, Pippen Jr. is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 assists, in addition to 14.3 points and 5.9 assists average in his 10 games as a starter.
