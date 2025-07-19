Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Make Big Decision On First Round Pick

The Chicago Bulls have made a big decision regarding their first round pick in the Summer League

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Noa Essengue stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 12th pick by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Noa Essengue stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 12th pick by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls watched the Dallas Mavericks, who were just ahead of them in the odds, jump up to the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery to select Cooper Flagg. While Bulls fans weren't able to land the home run prospect in Flagg, they did land themselves an intriguing wing in French forward Noa Essengue.

To say that the start of his career has gone to plan would be a lie, as before being drafted, he came under criticism for leaving his German team amid a postseason run to attend the NBA Draft. Then, during this NBA Summer League, he went viral for his facial reaction to being dunked on by Johnny Furphy. Now, the Bulls have made a decision on the rest of his offseason.

According to Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson, by way of Bulls PR, Essengue will not play in the team's consolation finale against the Utah Jazz on Friday. He'll end his first Summer League campaign having averaged 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in three games.

It was a rough start in his first game, as Essengue had just five points and three rebounds. However, he improved game by game, finishing his final contest with the Bulls scoring 21 points and grabbing three rebounds.

While Essengue surely projects as a long-term option next to Matas Buzelis, it might not be till later in the season when he starts to see consistent minutes alongside the 2024 All-Rookie performer. Between now and the start of the season, Essengue will have the time to continue his adjustment to the NBA game.

