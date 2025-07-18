NBA Star Josh Giddey Addresses Major Career Decision
At the start of last season, it seemed like Josh Giddey was about to become a lost cause. He finished the 2023-24 NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder with a career low in points, rebounds, and assists.
Shortly thereafter, the Thunder traded Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso, and it seemed like the Bulls were primed to begin their tanking process. Instead, Giddey had a massive resurgence after the NBA All-Star break.
Through 19 games after the break, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists on 50/46/81 shooting from the field. While he hasn't received the major contract that he was hoping for, Giddey received a different type of major deal.
It was revealed this week that Josh Giddey signed a deal with international sports brand Puma. On Friday afternoon, Giddey addressed the major career move.
"Hey guys it's Josh Giddey, just wanted to say how grateful and excited I am to be a part of the Puma family," Giddey said. "I love what they're doing with the game in the States and I'm hopefully looking forward to bringing it back to Australia and growing it here even more. So, I'm super excited and super grateful for this opportunity and I can't wait to get into it."
It remains to be seen what contract Josh Giddey ultimately receives with the Chicago Bulls, but it's clear that he's on the trajectory to receive something satisfactory.
