Chicago Bulls Star Gets Honest Amid Warriors Trade Rumors
The Chicago Bulls entered the season expected to be bottom-dwellers in the Eastern Conference after losing leading scorer DeMar DeRozan this past offseason to the Sacramento Kings. However, through 37 games, the Bulls hold a 17-20 record and still remain in the playoff picture as the 10th seed in the East. With their first-round draft pick this season being Top 10 protected to the San Antonio Spurs, offloading talent at the deadline might be the move.
One of those players that has been rumored to be traded out of Chicago is two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic, as his $20 million salary makes him easier to move than teammate Zach LaVine. As rumors continue to connect Vucevic to the Golden State Warriors,
When asked about the trade deadline, Vucevic told the Chicago Tribune, "This time of year, it’s part of it. You can’t get caught up into that stuff. I’ve heard rumors ever since I was in Orlando. Everybody knows it and that’s just how it goes. Everybody online is going to have their opinions.”
Based on Vucevic's quote, you can tell that he understands the business of the NBA and knows not to spend too much time getting invested in the rumors circulating in the media. However, the quote can also be interpreted that he knows the situation Chicago is in and that his future might not be in the Windy City.
With the trade deadline approaching on February 6th, these coming weeks with Golden State and Chicago will tell a lot about their seasons and whether or not the trade increases in likelihood.
