Chicago Bulls Star Reacts to Former Teammate's Big Personal News
Two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso was traded by the Chicago Bulls to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this offseason in exchange for Josh Giddey. The move was a head scratcher for many, as several reports suggested Chicago had offers on the table that would have netted them draft compensation for Caruso, but the team is high on Giddey.
It has been a good summer for Caruso, because not only did the NBA veteran get dealt to one of the NBA’s premier teams, but he announced on Instagram that he is now engaged.
Sharing this exciting news, Caruso received several comments from his former teammates, including Bulls star Zach LaVine.
Via @zachlavine8: “Welcome to the club dawg!!!”
Caruso has been one of the NBA’s top role players for several years. Winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Caruso has only improved since then. Expected to play a big role in Oklahoma City, Caruso should really help improve a team that finished first in the Western Conference standings last season.
A career 38.0 percent three-point shooter, Caruso shot 40.8 percent from deep last season on a career-high 4.7 attempts. This threat from beyond the arc makes Caruso a seamless fit in any lineup, especially with his defensive versatility.
Caruso spent three seasons in Chicago, appearing in 179 games (111 starts).
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade