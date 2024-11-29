Bulls News

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have a health advantage over the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) go for the ball during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the red-hot Boston Celtics today in an NBA Cup game, and their first matchup of the regular season series. The Bulls are coming into today's game having lost their previous game to the Orlando Magic, meanwhile, the Celtics have won their last six games. The Bulls may get some extra help in the form of a certain key player returning to the lineup tonight.

The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Jalen Smith, DJ Steward, Dalen Terry, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.

Lonzo Ball has been upgraded to probable as he has been dealing with a right wrist sprain and it has been revealed he will be playing 15 minutes tonight. Jalen Smith is questionable with a left ankle sprain, DJ Steward is out due to his two-way G League contract, Dalen Terry is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Coby White is questionable with a left wrist sprain, and Patrick Williams is out as he manages a left foot injury.

Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) holds after a shot during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Celtics have three players listed on the injury report: JD Davison, Luke Kornet, and Anton Watson. JD Davison is out on his two-way G League contract, Luke Kornet is probable with a right hamstring strain, and Anton Watson is out on his two-way G League contract.

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

