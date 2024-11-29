Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the red-hot Boston Celtics today in an NBA Cup game, and their first matchup of the regular season series. The Bulls are coming into today's game having lost their previous game to the Orlando Magic, meanwhile, the Celtics have won their last six games. The Bulls may get some extra help in the form of a certain key player returning to the lineup tonight.
The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Jalen Smith, DJ Steward, Dalen Terry, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.
Lonzo Ball has been upgraded to probable as he has been dealing with a right wrist sprain and it has been revealed he will be playing 15 minutes tonight. Jalen Smith is questionable with a left ankle sprain, DJ Steward is out due to his two-way G League contract, Dalen Terry is questionable with a right ankle sprain, Coby White is questionable with a left wrist sprain, and Patrick Williams is out as he manages a left foot injury.
The Celtics have three players listed on the injury report: JD Davison, Luke Kornet, and Anton Watson. JD Davison is out on his two-way G League contract, Luke Kornet is probable with a right hamstring strain, and Anton Watson is out on his two-way G League contract.
The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
