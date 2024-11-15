Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are continuing their road trip to Ohio to take on the red hot Cleveland Cavaliers. This is game two of the regular season series matchup for these two teams. The last time these two teams played, it took a season-high 36 points from Donovan Mitchell to put the Bulls away with a final score of 119-113. The Bulls will once again look to play the spoiler in the Cavaliers perfect season and hand them their first loss.
Luckily for the Bulls, they have a small injury report with 3 players listed: Lonzo Ball, Adama Sanogo, and DJ Steward. Lonzo Ball remains out with his right wrist sprain, Adama Sanogo is probable with a right knee effusion, and DJ Steward is out on a two-way G League contract.
The Cavaliers have five players listed on their injury report: Jarrett Allen, Emoni Bates, Sam Merrill, Evan Mobley, and Max Strus. Jarrett Allen is currently listed as probable while dealing with a left lower leg strain, Emoni Bates is listed as out due to his two-way G League contract, Sam Merrill is out due to left ankle soreness, Evan Mobley is listed as probable as he is dealing with an illness, and Max Strus is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls