Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, only a few days after playing the Lakers in Los Angeles.
Thursday's game will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. The Bulls went into the Lakers home court and blew them out of the water, starting in the third quarter. Coby White led the way for the Bulls in scoring with 36 points, but it was Josh Giddey, who nearly secured a quadruple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and 8 steals, who was the anchor for the team.
The Bulls are coming into this game with nine players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Coby White, and Jahmir Young.
Lonzo Ball is QUESTIONABLE with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is QUESTIONABLE with right flexor carpi ulnaris tendinopathy.
Nikola Vucevic is QUESTIONABLE with a right midback strain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, Coby White is probable with right toe sesamoiditis, and Jahmir Young is out due to his two-way contract.
The Lakers have two players listed on their report: Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber.
Rui Hachimura is out with left patellar tendinopathy and Maxi Kleber is out with right foot surgery recovery.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic are available.
The Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
