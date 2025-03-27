Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Josh Giddey since the All-Star break (12 games):



🔥 22.6 PPG

🔥 10.3 RPG

🔥 9.1 APG

🔥 54.3 FG%

🔥 53.1 3P%



Incredible stretch for @joshgiddey. https://t.co/xUDovj9uBN pic.twitter.com/aOIp9QvUZm