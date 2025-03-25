Coby White Joins Michael Jordan on Historic Bulls List vs Nuggets
The Chicago Bulls traveled to face the Denver Nuggets on Monday night to wrap up a six-game road trip, and things could not have gone better.
The Bulls took down the Nuggets 129-119 to finish their road trip 4-2, including consecutive wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver, two of the top four teams in the Western Conference.
Chicago has been one of the most surprising teams lately, largely due to their stellar guard play. Coby White and Josh Giddey have taken their games to the next level, and their talent has been on full display.
White dropped 37 points on 11-22 shooting from the field and 5-10 from three-point range in Monday's win over the Nuggets, but this was not a fluke. White has now dropped 35+ points in three consecutive games, becoming the youngest player in Bulls history to do so since Michael Jordan in 1988.
In those three games, White is averaging 36.0 points on an incredible 57.9% shooting from the field and 54.2% from beyond the arc. White has earned back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors, becoming the only Bulls player to do so besides the legend himself, Michael Jordan.
Not only is White dominating during this three-game stretch, but he is having a career month. Through 12 games in March, White is averaging 29.8 points with 50.0/36.1/89.2 shooting splits, cementing himself as a key part of Chicago's future moving forward.
White and the Bulls head back home to host the Lakers on Thursday for their next outing, as the young guard will look to ride his hot hand into another upset win over LA.