Jaylen Brown Makes Controversial Michael Jordan, LeBron James Statement
A big part of a player's career is what they do off the court. Brand deals continue to grow bigger and bigger for basketball stars, but it may not be as good as it seems.
While this is publicly known and many keep quiet on this subject, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was quick to explain his reasoning on why perception may not be reality. He explained himself on the Earn Your Reason YouTube channel.
“These people you see with all these commercials, the people with these big deals you think they using the machine to force them to be like an undeniable star," Brown said "Their talent is already there but now they’re being globalized, now they’re being pushed. All these brands are monetizing off of the deal they’re actually getting is not that lucrative.”
Brown jumped into a comparison between two of the all-time greats on the court, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
“Jordan was one of one. Nobody’s surpassed Jordan since, not LeBron, and we in a whole different era.” Brown stated. “That was over 40 years ago. So they’re dangling the stardom. They push you, they offer you these deals, you getting a few million dollars but they’re generating so much more off of you."
Brown added more to his statement.
"All these brands are generating so much more off of you and they want to keep it like that and they want you to feel like ‘we’re going to make you into a star.'"
Brown has had a great season so far as he is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 46/32/76 from the field. He has been a centerpiece for the Celtics and has hopes of leading his team to becoming back-to-back NBA champions.
