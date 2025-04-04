Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night before hitting the road for a quick two-game road trip.
Friday's game will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Bulls fell short in their first meeting, ending in a final score of 113-102. Chicago held the lead for most of the first half but came out flat at the start of the third and fourth quarters, which ultimately led to them trailing the Trail Blazers.
Zach LaVine was the leading scorer for the Bulls with 27 points on 48/29/100 shooting splits.
The Bulls are entering the game with six players listed on the injury report: Lonzo Ball, Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, Julian Philips, and Dalen Terry.
Josh Giddey is AVAILABLE.
Lonzo Ball is listed as OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Jevon Carter is questionable with a right acromioclavicular sprain, Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, Julian Philips is questionable with a right quadricep contusion, and Dalen Terry is questionable with a right calf contusion.
The Trail Blazers are entering the game with nine players listed on the injury report: Anfernee Simons, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Sidy Cissoko, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Bryce McGowens, Duop Reath, and Rober Williams III.
Anfernee Simons is QUESTIONABLE with a right forearm contusion.
Deandre Ayton is OUT with a left calf strain.
Toumani Camara is questionable with left ankle soreness, Sidy Cissoko is doubtful with a left ankle sprain, Jerami Grant is doubtful with right knee inflammation, Scoot Henderson is out due to concussion protocols, Bryce McGowens is out with a right rib fracture, Duop Reath is questionable with right knee soreness, and Robert Williams III is out with left knee injury management.
The Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
