Coby White’s Contract Desires For Upcoming Extension Revealed: Report
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has been an up-and-coming star for the team and the league as a whole. Often found under the radar, the young guard averaged over 20 points, three rebounds, and four assists last season for the Bulls.
He is a valuable asset to the rebuilding team, which lost veterans Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan over the course of the last year. With the departure of those two, White has really had to step up as the leader of this roster led by head coach Billy Donovan.
What Coby White Is Reportedly Looking For
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that White would like at least $30 million per year on his next deal, which is similar to what players of his caliber have received in the past. Jordan Poole signed a $140 million extension with the Warriors in 2022, and Tyrese Maxey had one with Philadelphia as well.
When asked if he thinks White could sign an extension soon, Fischer said, "I don't think so because Coby White, from my understanding, is going to be eligible for more money as a free agent next year. The talk around the league has already been that Coby White will be seeking even north of $30 million average annual value."
If Chicago thinks the 25-year-old can produce and lead a team, then this salary range is very doable. Even New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was in this range. However, not signing the extension could result in a potentially bigger payday for White.
The Rising Star In Chicago
Last year, the Bulls finished with a 39-43 record, good for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. They lost their play-in game. The bright spot for them really was Coby White, and they can certainly build around him.
It's games like the one above that Chicago is banking on. With the security of having Josh Giddey now, who flew in person to sign his contract with the Bulls, they have a young duo.
Whether he signs the current contract extension or not, the Bulls have at least one more year to convince White he's in the right system. The Eastern Conference is at a relatively low point right now. Especially this upcoming season, while the Celtics and Pacers are dealing with injuries.
Now could be a really great time for the Bulls to capitalize on that and see if they can land a solid All-Star caliber veteran. Nikola Vuvevic is their biggest question mark, as he's been in trade talks for what feels like the past two seasons.
The team still has a long way to go, but landing White long-term would be great. If he continues his play and successfully seeks upwards of $30 million a year, that could be a big confidence boost to the guard. Only time will tell if the Bulls can capitalize on what they have in front of them.