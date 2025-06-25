Cooper Flagg’s Strong Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, Jayson Tatum Statement
The 2025 NBA Draft is almost underway, with the draft expected to start with Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg heading to the Dallas Mavericks with the first overall pick. After trading away Luka Doncic during the season to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavericks will get a second chance at a franchise star with the two-way forward.
With all the buildup to the NBA Draft, the prospects have been asked all sorts of questions, from how they may fit in the NBA to some less serious ones. Taylor Rooks got a chance to speak with Flagg before the draft, asking him a fun question that involved several NBA stars/legends.
When asked about his dream golf foursome, Flagg responded with Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, and Jayson Tatum. While Tatum isn't as well-known as a golfer, Jordan and Curry have been seen on the golf course on numerous occasions. Jordan has his own golf course called Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida, while Curry has expressed his desire to play golf professionally after his NBA career.
On top of being able to play alongside some great golfers, Flagg would also get the opportunity to learn by playing alongside the dream foursome. All three players are NBA Finals winners, with Jordan having six rings, Curry having four, and Tatum with one that came in 2024. Going to a situation where he can compete right away, Flagg's first ring might not be too far down the line.
While Flagg might get the opportunity to golf with the likes of Jordan one day, he'll have his focus on joining the Mavericks and bringing excitement back to a franchise that had a rough season in 2024-25.
