New Report on Bulls Looking to Trade Key Player
The Chicago Bulls are heading into Wednesday night's NBA Draft with the 12th overall pick, and while they can certainly add a game-changer in the late lottery, they could be looking to make moves elsewhere.
The Bulls are coming off an underwhelming 2024-25 season, finishing with a 39-43 record and getting eliminated in the play-in tournament. While the emergence of guys like Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis toward the end of the season was great for Chicago, not everyone is playing their part to make the organization better.
Last offseason, the Bulls signed Patrick Williams to a five-year, $90 million contract, and the 23-year-old forward has not been worth the money.
This past season, Williams averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game with 39.7/35.3/72.3 shooting splits, and ultimately lost his starting spot. After the Bulls drafted him fourth overall in 2020, the franchise had high hopes for the promising forward, but it could be time to move on.
A new report from the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley reveals that the Bulls are looking to trade Williams.
"According to a source, the Bulls and Karnisovas have been more responsive to trade talks than they have been in the past. And while Ball, Vucevic and White are all possibilities to be moved, the name atop Karnisovas’ list to deal entering the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday is Patrick Williams," Cowley wrote.
"The Bulls have reached the point where they’ve run through most of their developmental staff in an effort to pair Williams with the right personal coach, only to see no upward movement," Cowley continued. "Considering Karnisovas made a desperate attempt to motivate Williams with the security of a five-year, $90 million contract extension last summer, the only way he knows he can trade him is in a package or part of a multiteam deal."
It would certainly not be a surprise if the Bulls moved on from Williams this summer, but it does not help that his market value is likely at an all-time low.