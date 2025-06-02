Lonzo Ball Announces Injury Update After Missing 22 Straight Games
The Chicago Bulls were one of the top stories of the second half of the NBA season, going 17-10 after the All-Star break and seeing stellar play from several players on their roster. That included their backcourt of Coby White and Josh Giddey, who proved they can be the future backcourt in Chicago if the team is fine with paying both of them.
However, that second-half stretch happened without former second-overall pick Lonzo Ball, who spent most of his season yet again on the sidelines. Across his four-year contract in Chicago, he played just 70 games due to constant injuries. He is set to return next year, though, and provided an update on his status in a recent podcast episode.
"I'm feeling great man. Back on the court this week, man. Moving around, got a long summer, gearing up for next year," Ball said on an episode of 'What An Experience with Lonzo Ball' earlier in May. Ball had originally told the team he was going to join them on their six-game road trip during March, but ended up missing that and the rest of the season.
The injury in question was a right wrist sprain that caused Ball to miss time on two separate occasions this season, both spanning at least 15 games. Even with all the injuries, the Bulls still opted to give Ball an extension, which will pay him $10 million next season and a team option for another $10 million in the following season.
Even though it looks like his days as a high-impact starter are in the past, such as his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball showed in limited action this season that he can still be effective. The former second overall pick averaged 7.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 35 games this year.
