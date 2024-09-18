Derrick Rose’s Former Chicago Bulls Teammate Makes Bold Claim About Him
As the NBA continues to evolve, fans and players alike reminsice on what it was like to watch prime Derrick Rose during his days with the Chicago Bulls.
Injuries robbed the basketball world of what would've been an incredible career
Chicago, young D-Rose, quiet as hell, but solid, a real one.
"Man, you could say he was like Jeff [Teague]," James Johnson said. "You could say he was like Jeff, very quiet until you meet him and start rocking with him, and then one of the funniest guys ever. One of the funniest guys ever."
Derrick Rose wasn't known as a very outspoken type of player. He very often kept to himself, did not talk trash very often, and simply let his game do the talking for him.
"See, I hear that all the time about D-Rose, bro, but when you playing against him, he don't talk, you know what I'm saying?" Udonis Haslem responded. "But you know he a real one, well respected around the league, and I hear he got a hell of a personality, funniest, but he don't talk during the games."
James Johnson got to play his first year and a half with Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors during Rose's MVP season, but was able to see enough to be amazed.
"Just sitting back and just being a rookie and knowing that you ain't gonna play that night was fine with me knowing that I got my work in, and now I'm about to watch the best basketball player in the league at this time," Johnson said. "You hear me? The things that he was doing was so incredible. Was that his MVP year? That was the year before his MVP. Yeah, before his MVP. His MVP, he just picked up where he left off for real."
Derrick Rose is the youngest MVP winner in the NBA's long history at just 22 years and seven months old.
