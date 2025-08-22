Derrick Rose's Jersey Retirement Sets Historic Benchmark for Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls made a huge announcement on Thursday, as the franchise is officially putting Derrick Rose's jersey in the rafters of the United Center.
The Bulls will be ascending Rose's legendary No. 1 jersey on January 24, 2026, as the Bulls host the Boston Celtics. This would be a huge Eastern Conference matchup regardless of the circumstances, but now everybody will be lining up out the door to see Rose have his touching moment in Chicago.
Via Chicago Bulls: "January 24, 2026 🌹
Join us for Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Night when we officially add No. 1 to the United Center rafters."
Bulls, Rose making history
The Bulls are one of the most storied franchises in the NBA, headlined by their six championships in the 1990s, with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, and company leading the way. However, January 24, 2026, is set to be one of the biggest nights in franchise history.
Rose is arguably the most beloved athlete in Chicago sports history, as the hometown hero was drafted first overall and put his heart and soul into the Bulls franchise, becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history before injuries took control. Now, fans are ready to reciprocate that love.
Rose's jersey retirement game is now the most expensive ticket in Bulls home-game history, with a current get-in price of over $300.
Via NBACentral: "The get-in price for Derrick Rose’s jersey retirement game is the highest ever for a Bulls home game on @TickPick
The previous record was Rose’s last game with Chicago in the 2015 playoffs vs. the Cavs."
Of course, sports tickets are simply getting more expensive, but there is no way to downplay the importance of this for Derrick Rose and the Bulls organization.
Rose spent eight years in Chicago, through many ups and downs, but the Bulls have always been his home. Rose cried when he found out the Bulls were trading him, and despite the franchise moving on during the 2016 offseason, the love between the two sides has always been there.
Rose rightfully gets honored by the franchise on January 24, and the Bulls fanbase will be there to show him as much love as possible.