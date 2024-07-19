Draymond Green Reveals Eastern Conference Team He Wanted to Join
Draymond Green has spent his entire 12-season career with the Golden State Warriors. It's hard to think of him being a part of any other team in the NBA, but the Warriors actually weren't his first choice.
During an episode of The Draymond Green Show, the 4x NBA Champion revealed to Jeff Teague that he wanted to be drafted by the Chicago Bulls instead of the Warriors. Not only did Green want to get drafted by the Bulls, but it was Jeff Teague's younger brother Marquis who got drafted by the Bulls over Draymond.
“He took my spot and it’s cool, I had to go second round, it worked out but I could’ve been in Chicago right near the crib," Green said. "I had to go all the way to Cali and adjust to a new way of life. I felt like I was in Istanbul. All of a sudden I was so far away from home, homesick. So you just let him know he ruined my life for the first two years of my career, but it’s cool."
In the 2013-14 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls were only a 48-34 team that lost in the first round against the Washington Wizards. The team still had Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose, but they had one final hoorah in the 2014-15 NBA season where they lost in the second round against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In all honesty, if Draymond Green was drafted by the Chicago Bulls instead of the Warriors, he's nowhere near as accomplished as he is now. Everything in life happens for a reason, and Draymond Green getting passed up by the Chicago Bulls is the perfect example of that.
