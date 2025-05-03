Bulls News

Ex-Bulls Player's Controversial Jalen Brunson Statement

Former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams made a bold claim regarding New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point basket in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
After a thrilling 116-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons last night, the New York Knicks will be moving on, winning this first-round series in six games. They will face the Boston Celtics in round two and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the third year in a row.

New York's star point guard, Jalen Brunson, stole the show with 40 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, including the game-winning three-pointer with just 4.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. A Pistons turnover on the other sealed the series for the Knicks.

On ESPN's Get Up, NBA analyst and former Chicago Bulls guard Jay Williams made a bold claim regarding Brunson after the performance. Williams puts the 28-year-old above every Knicks player in franchise history.

"I think we are watching the greatest Knick ever to play in that Knick uniform," Williams said.

Brunson averaged 31.5 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in a grueling six-game series, leading both teams in points. There was much debate regarding his 'antics' in getting to the free-throw line, however, it pays off for New York as the team will move on and avoid a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.

While they were favored as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks will face an uphill battle against the Celtics in round two. New York went 0-4 against Boston in the regular season, and 0-10 against the NBA's top three teams: the Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Oklahoma City Thunder. It will certainly be tough for Brunson and company to silence the doubters.

JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

